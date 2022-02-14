ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR largely stable

Recorder Review 14 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The rupee remained largely stable during the previous week, ending only marginally 0.13% lower as market uncertainty around the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme settled.

While some market experts say the rupee will stay range-bound, another group sees some level of appreciation in the coming days with inflows from the Sukuk issuance and plans to float further bonds boost Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

However, there was a unanimous opinion on the need to create dollar inflows through exports and foreign direct investment to reduce reliance on debt and remittances. Overseas workers’ remittances also registered a month-on-month drop in January, clocking in at a little over $2.1 billion.

The dollar is also expected to get a boost after comments from a Federal Reserve official unleashed a wave of bets on aggressive rate hikes as US inflation surged to a 40-year peak. Effects of Euro gaining strength in the international market were also felt in the Pakistani market where the rupee ended the week touching 202.

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling over the week, closing at 176.50 and 177.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 50 paisas for buying and one rupee for selling over the week, closing at 200 and 202, respectively. Against UAE Dirham, the PKR recorded net loss of 2 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling, closing at 48.92 and 49.40, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR overall lost 25 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling, closing at 46.55 and 47, respectively.

========================================

THE RUPEE

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 174.75

Offer Close Rs. 174.85

Bid Open Rs. 174.35

Offer Open Rs. 174.45

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 176.50

Offer Close Rs. 177.50

Bid Open Rs. 176.00

Offer Open Rs. 177.00

========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Euro USD PKR Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Weekly Open market rates for dollar International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Comments

Comments are closed.

PKR largely stable

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

Afghanistan issue: There’s ‘total harmony’ between Pakistan, China: PM

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

$80bn in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

PM condemns lynching incident, vows stern action

Swiss vote to ban nearly all tobacco advertising

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Top Taliban diplomat in Qatar in bid to unlock Afghan aid

India to sell 5pc of insurance giant in huge IPO

Read more stories