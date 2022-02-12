ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ehsaas Amdan Dairy Development Project: ICE&E, FDO sign MoU for promotion of LEWs

LAHORE: The Institute of Continuing Education & Extension (ICE&E) of the University of Veterinary and Animal...
Recorder Report 12 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Institute of Continuing Education & Extension (ICE&E) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Farmers Development Organization (FDO) under the Ehsaas Amdan Dairy Development Project signed a memorandum of understanding for the promotion of community-based-Livestock Extension Workers (LEWs) and rural women to develop livestock sector and to empower women.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director ICE&E Dr Qurban Hussain while Head of Program Farmers Development Organization Asif Shahzad and Project Manager FDO Dr Muhammad Farooq signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Friday. UVAS senior faculty members and FDO officials were present.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Vice-Chancellor briefed Asif Shahzad on UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Asif Shahzad said that basic aim of the FDO is to promote rural poor livestock farming community especially their profitability by enhancing milk and meat production in southern Punjab while Dr Qurban Hussain highlighted the objectives of MoU.

According to the MoU, the ICE&E-UVAS Ravi Campus will conduct about four residential trainings for livestock extension workers and artificial insemination technician 77 trainees in both disciplines (including 50% women) for three months at their Pattoki Campus. ICE&E -UVAS will give training about the LEWs concepts, theories/practices and skills. The scope of training will be about livestock management, vaccination procedures, disease diagnosis, reproductive health care of animals, handling restraining of animals, performance of breeding soundness examination of cattle and buffalos through rectal palpation, assessment of proper time of insemination, heat detection in dairy animals, insemination of cows and buffaloes, demonstration to prepare the bulls for collection, evaluation and processing of semen, semen straw handling & record keeping, handling of liquid nitrogen containers, pregnancy diagnosis in bovines (cattle and buffalos) and how to replicate this training program at village level.

The ICE&E -UVAS will provide consultancy for preparation of three months curriculum regarding LEW training and also provide accommodation, stationery, resource material, practical material, etc, to the participants. ICE&E will arrange three months internship support to pass out AI technicians at L&DDD registered progressive farms or AI centers (other than the parent training center). FDO will provide funds for the execution of mentioned tasks. The activity will be monitored by the Project manager, MEAL Officer and Head of Programs, representatives of FDO, PPAF, Engro Foundation or any Government Official.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad Ehsaas Amdan Dairy Development Project Farmers Development Organization Asif Shahzad

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ehsaas Amdan Dairy Development Project: ICE&E, FDO sign MoU for promotion of LEWs

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan in local currencies: SBP, FBR directed to make arrangements

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

Roshan Digital Account for overseas: PM asks SBP to provide online facility of real time money transfer

Read more stories