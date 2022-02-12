Ehsaas Amdan Dairy Development Project: ICE&E, FDO sign MoU for promotion of LEWs

LAHORE: The Institute of Continuing Education & Extension (ICE&E) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Farmers Development Organization (FDO) under the Ehsaas Amdan Dairy Development Project signed a memorandum of understanding for the promotion of community-based-Livestock Extension Workers (LEWs) and rural women to develop livestock sector and to empower women.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director ICE&E Dr Qurban Hussain while Head of Program Farmers Development Organization Asif Shahzad and Project Manager FDO Dr Muhammad Farooq signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Friday. UVAS senior faculty members and FDO officials were present.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Vice-Chancellor briefed Asif Shahzad on UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Asif Shahzad said that basic aim of the FDO is to promote rural poor livestock farming community especially their profitability by enhancing milk and meat production in southern Punjab while Dr Qurban Hussain highlighted the objectives of MoU.

According to the MoU, the ICE&E-UVAS Ravi Campus will conduct about four residential trainings for livestock extension workers and artificial insemination technician 77 trainees in both disciplines (including 50% women) for three months at their Pattoki Campus. ICE&E -UVAS will give training about the LEWs concepts, theories/practices and skills. The scope of training will be about livestock management, vaccination procedures, disease diagnosis, reproductive health care of animals, handling restraining of animals, performance of breeding soundness examination of cattle and buffalos through rectal palpation, assessment of proper time of insemination, heat detection in dairy animals, insemination of cows and buffaloes, demonstration to prepare the bulls for collection, evaluation and processing of semen, semen straw handling & record keeping, handling of liquid nitrogen containers, pregnancy diagnosis in bovines (cattle and buffalos) and how to replicate this training program at village level.

The ICE&E -UVAS will provide consultancy for preparation of three months curriculum regarding LEW training and also provide accommodation, stationery, resource material, practical material, etc, to the participants. ICE&E will arrange three months internship support to pass out AI technicians at L&DDD registered progressive farms or AI centers (other than the parent training center). FDO will provide funds for the execution of mentioned tasks. The activity will be monitored by the Project manager, MEAL Officer and Head of Programs, representatives of FDO, PPAF, Engro Foundation or any Government Official.

