TEXT: Late Dr. Ghaith R. Pharaon Founder Chairman Attock Group of CompaniesLate Dr. Ghaith R. Pharaon, the founder Chairman of the Attock Group, was an international investor and industrialist who had financial and trading interests in Pakistan and other parts of the world in various sectors like petroleum, power generation, chemical, real estate and cement.

He was a visionary, an outstanding leader, a relentless achiever and above all a noble and compassionate soul. He was a true friend of Pakistan and made tremendous contribution in the economic development of Pakistan by initiating various investment projects in the country.

It was his dynamic leadership which enabled the Attock Group to become one of the largest successful foreign business setups in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022