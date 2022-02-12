NATIONAL DAY OF IRAN: Message from Hassan Nourian Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi

TEXT: February 11th is the dawn-day of the victory of the Islamic revolution of Iran and now that the valiant nation of Iran is preparing itself to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution, myriads of vicissitudes and obstacles have been triumphantly conquered throughout the ups and downs of the history of this country. The nation that resolutely set to demarcate the self-determination of its own-self, the destiny of the succeeding generations and the sublimation of the causes and values, is now standing at the accolade of its glory and progress.

From the very beginning of the divine movement, the Iranian nation pursued numerous objectives in its uprising which were translated in three demands, namely, independence, freedom and Islamic government and which were deep rooted in the basic principles of resistance and endurance so as to come true.

In spite of the Conspiracies, perfidy and the attempts of the enemies to set forth variant obstacles in front of the nation and to hold back Iran from achieving its ideals and goals, still it emerged stronger and built back itself even better than before and now it is vigorously precipitating toward progress and development.

At the time being, 43 years after the reverberating triumph of the revolution, the Islamic Republic has proved its efficacy in various domains, in spite of 8 year war, all-out economic sanctions, political pressures and media rhetoric.

It is just as yesterday when the puppets determined date and time for the collapse and termination of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but with Faith in God the Almighty, sagacious and perspicacious leadership, bearing in mind the experiences of the past, with reliance to the knowledge and competence of the youth, men and women, the Iranian nation is now striding strenuously forward for a better and prosperous future.

