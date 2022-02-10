ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By 29.9 (0.63%)
BR30 18,449 Increased By 47.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 46,297 Increased By 387.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,093 Increased By 123.8 (0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

  • MSCI announces February 2022 Index Review
Ali Ahmed 10 Feb, 2022

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announced that Pakistan will become eligible for inclusion in MSCI Frontier Markets (FM) 100 Index as part of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review (SAIR).

The MSCI announcement comes after the conclusion from its consultation on the eligibility of the MSCI Pakistan Index for the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 and MSCI Frontier Markets 15% Country Capped Indexes.

“Following feedback received from market participants, Pakistan will become eligible for inclusion in the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 and the MSCI Frontier Markets 15% Country Capped Indexes as part of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review (SAIR),” stated MSCI in its announcement.

Reclassification: MSCI adds three Pakistani securities to Frontier Markets Index

As a reminder, MSCI included the MSCI Pakistan Index in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index in one step coinciding with the November 2021 SAIR, the announcement added.

Last year, in September, Pakistan was downgraded from its status as an emerging market, a little over four years after it was reclassified from the Frontier Markets (FM) Index by MSCI.

Back to the 'smaller pond': MSCI to downgrade Pakistan to Frontier Market

The MSCI had said then that while the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for Emerging Markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan’s weight in MSCI FM Index is ~1.22%.

Meanwhile, the latest development could attract some much-needed inflows, as Pakistan continues to struggle to attract foreign exchange reserves to meet its current account needs on account of high import bill.

“This can attract some/limited foreign inflows. However, the market would continue to be driven by local investors,” said Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited in a note.

Meanwhile, all three stocks including LUCK, MCB and HBL will retain their position in MSCI Pakistan index.

Pakistan MSCI index Frontier markets MSCI Pakistan Index Morgan Stanley Capital International MSCI FM

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

54 projects being implemented through World Bank funding

Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

Hiring of lobbyists/PR firms abroad: PPRA turns down MoFA proposal

Read more stories