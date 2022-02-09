Chinese blue-chip index falls

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip shares ended lower on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the impact of the US government’s move to add more Chinese entities to an export control list weighed on sentiment.

Shenzhen Hymson Laser Intelligent Equipment Co, a laser and automation equipment maker, closed down 7.4%, after its unit was added to the list by the United States.

Hong Kong-listed shares of WuXi Biologics slumped more than 30%, after the maker of ingredients for vaccines was added to the list. Trade in its shares was later halted.

The news of the US unverified list is having a large impact on listed companies as well as relevant industries and supply chain, said Zhang Siyi, an analyst with Nanhua Futures. “It will affect the expectations of profitability of those companies and have a bearish impact on the A-share market.”

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.67% at 3,452.63. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.55%, recovering after it hit a 19-month low earlier in the session.

The new-energy vehicle sector sub-index slumped 3.98%, while the sub-index tracking coal miners and oil refiners gained 4.28%.