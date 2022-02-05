PHC postpones second phase of KP Local Govt election

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday postponed the second phase of Local Government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that was scheduled to be held on March 27.

During the hearing at Abbottabad registry, the court remarked that people face problems in casting their votes due to heavy snowfall.

The district government should re-arrange the date for Local Bodies’ election after Ramazan, the judge directed.

The ECP had on Jan 20 announced the schedule and a code of conduct for the second phase of Local Government elections in 18 districts of the province. The first phase of elections was held in 17 districts on Dec 19.

It is to be mentioned here that the representatives of Kohistan and Naran had filed a plea requesting to defer the polls because of severe weather conditions.As per the previous schedule, the candidates can submit their nomination papers from February 7 to 11. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out from February 14 to 16. The election symbols would be allotted to the contesting candidates on February 28. Voting in the second phase of Local Government (LG) election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on March 27.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022