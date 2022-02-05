Bulgarian envoy visits KP-BOIT

PESHAWAR: Ambassador Bulgaria to Pakistan Irena Gancheva along with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman paid a visit to KP Board of Investment & Trade to discuss and explore mutual investment opportunities within the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and identifying areas for cooperation in common interests of both countries.

Eng Said Mehmood Vice Chairman KP-BOIT assured full cooperation for enhancing bilateral trade with Bulgaria and current opportunities for investment. He also assured that the KP-BOIT being the premier investment promotion and facilitation organization will facilitate Bulgarian investors at every step of the way.

Hassan Daud Butt (CEO) KP-BOIT gave a briefing on opportunities and potential for cooperation in different sectors and highlighted areas of trade and investment in both countries. In response H.E Irena Gancheva added that Bulgaria has ideal location and is member of EU where KP can benefit.

Moreover, the deliberation made by the honourable guest was a positive posture towards the investment friendly policies and projected trade openness with the border countries upon the completion of ongoing development of infrastructure and a cluster of economic zones and both agreed to further explore mechanism for mutual cooperation.

Moreover, the visiting Ambassador showed interest in the policies of the government and highlighted that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiatives towards building infrastructure and the opportunities of both could be explored. Both sides decided to discuss further areas of mutual cooperation and mechanism to improve trade and business between the two countries.

