Outsourced model of WMCs: Committees notified: LG Secretary

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf on Friday said that legal and operational committees are being notified to finalise the outsourced model of Waste Management Companies (WMCs).

He expressed these views while addressing a committee that was constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister to review the matters related to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed chaired the meeting while Commissioner Lahore Division Capt Muhammad Usman (R), LWMC CEO Rafia Haider and other concerned officers from Urban Unit, SMU, finance, law and other departments were also present on this occasion.

The Secretary further told the meeting that the waste management companies will present their recommendations in the next two weeks.

While addressing the committee, the Minister said that the attitudes of the people need to be changed to ensure cleanliness in the city. He said that the trend of throwing garbage on roads should be discouraged and the LWMC should start an awareness campaign for this purpose.

The meeting also discussed various suggestions regarding further improving the performance as well as matters regarding the Legal Framework Order of LWMC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022