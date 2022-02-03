Balochistan governor: Justice Isa imposes fine on squad vehicle

ISLAMABAD: On his way back to the Supreme Court from the oath-taking ceremony at the President House Wednesday, Justice Qazi Faez Isa came across a car with black tinted door glass parked near the Judges Gate.

The judge immediately ordered a Rs600 fine be imposed on the vehicle, which belonged to the squad of Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha.

The traffic police deployed in the area removed the tinted covers from the door glass as well.

Previously, Justice Isa had ordered advertisement board of PM Imran Khan’s Sehat Insaf Cards be removed from the streets of Islamabad as well.

Earlier in the day, Justice Umar Atta Bandial was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaderships of all the institutions attended the ceremony.