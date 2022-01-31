PSL 2022 day 5 round-up: Multan down Quetta in thrilling encounter

David Willey's brilliant spell helped Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by six runs in a thrilling encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Monday.

Chasing 175, Quetta fell just short of the target despite fighting innings from Ben Duckett (47 off 32), Iftikhar Ahmed (30 off 13), and James Faulkner (18 off 12).

At one stage, Quetta looked set for the win as they needed only 26 from the last three overs, and had two set batters, Iftikhar and Faulkner at the crease. However, Willey, who picked three wickets in his final spell, saved eight runs in the last over to take the game away from Quetta.

He ended up with figures of 3-22. Earlier, Khushdil Shah (3 for 16), and Imran Tahir (3 for 24) also bowled well to keep Quetta on the backfoot.

Batting first, Multan Sultans had a slow start to their innings after losing in-form captain Mohammad Rizwan early in the innings. However, Shan Masood anchored the innings and smashed big hits in the latter part of the innings to get Sultans to a fighting total of 174/4. He scored 88 off 58 balls. Tim David's 28 from 24 balls was another notable contribution.

Points Table Update

With three wins in three games, Multan Sultans are placed well at the top of the points table with six points. They are followed by Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in the second, third and fourth places with two points each.

Peshawar Zalmi are fifth with as many points. The massive defeat against Islamabad United on Sunday hampered their run rate.

Meanwhile, home team Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with three losses on the trot.

Next Fixture

There is only one match scheduled for Tuesday; between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. The match, to be played at Karachi's National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans