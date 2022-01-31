ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
UET announces ‘best research project award’ for academic year 2020-21

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar announced the Best Research Project Award for the Academic Year 2020-21 for the applied research projects completed during the last three years.

Prof Dr Khan Shahzada’s, Department of Civil Engineering, research project titled “Performance of Confined Dry Block Masonry against Blasts Loading” was declared as the Best Applied Research Project.

In total, six research projects were evaluated by the Evaluation Committee constituted by the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BOASAR) UET Peshawar. The projects were evaluated on the basis of innovation of idea, novelty and potency of material’s industrialisation.

In light of the recommendations of the evaluation committee, Prof Dr Khan Shahzada’s project was declared the best applied research project.

Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries and Commerce presented the award with cash prize of Rupees fifty thousand along with shield and meritorious certificate to Prof Dr Khan Shahzada. Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar congratulated Dr Shahazad for his achievement and appreciated his efforts in the field of civil engineering.

The said research project was funded by HEC under research project programme HEC-TDF02-038 through ORIC UET Peshawar. The research project was completed with the help of Military College of Engineering (MCE) Risalpur. One MSc and one PhD student have also completed their post graduate researches in this project.

A laboratory for blast loading test has also been established under this research project in the Civil Engineering Department, UET Peshawar. The self-interlocking blocks were provided by ECO enterprises Islamabad. Dry Stacked Confined Block Masonry Technique was developed and commercialised through this research project with the help of ORIC office of UET, Peshawar.

