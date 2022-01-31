ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Pakistan

Chinese machinery giant contributes to wind power construction

31 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China’s machinery giant, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has made another contribution to Pakistan’s wind power construction as its crane completed lifting of the largest wind turbine in Pakistan.

Zoomlion’s ZCC5800 crane lifted largest wind turbine (2.5 megawatts) having weight of nearly 90 tons at a central height of 90 meters. The mobile crane has carried out numerous wind construction projects in Pakistan so far including Indus Wind, ACT 2 Wind, Lakeside Energy, Din Energy, Tricom Wind and Liberty Wind.

Up to now, as the largest crane manufacturer in wind power construction in Pakistan, Zoomlion has built more than 500 megawatts of renewable capacity for Pakistan, said Simon, Country Manager of Zoomlion Concrete Machinery Overseas Marketing Company, in an interview.

Driven by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Pakistan has started to develop wind power projects to promote the concept of green economy. Wind power makes up more than 6% of the total electricity production in the country. At present, there are nearly ten ZCC5800W active in Pakistan helping the development Pakistani green energy, CEN reported.

Zoomlion entered the Pakistani market for the first time in 2004. For more than ten years, it has been helping Pakistan’s economic and social development by registering local subsidiaries for in-depth localization development, exporting high-quality products to participate in local construction.

So far, the number of products and equipment of the company in the Pakistan market has reached nearly 2,000. Besides, its Pakistani subsidiary has also developed into a fully localized platform with multiple functions such as product and technical training for local employees and clients and developed local partners.

“With the development of the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), we will continue to promote the localization strategy by further enhancing the localization construction and the function construction of subsidiaries, making greater contributions to the friendship and economic development of the two countries,” Simon concluded assuredly.

