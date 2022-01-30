Police patrols conduct road safety shows

FAISALABAD: On the direction of SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, the team of Mobile Education Unit of Patrol Police conducted road safety shows on various highways of Faisalabad.

Education Officer Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti while informing the citizens about road safety and traffic rules and prevention of accidents in fog said that they should respect traffic rules, drive in their lanes, keep proper distance between vehicles and do not speed. Mandatory use of seat belt and helmet, do not overload, do not compete, and do not use mobile phone while driving.

He directed the drivers of freight vehicles to keep the lights on the back of the trucks in good condition and use shiny stripes, drive the truck in the extreme left lane, use double indicators, do not make unnecessary outtakes, do not apply brakes suddenly. Follow the traffic rules to save your life and the lives of others in the fog.

Citizens were told to call the Patrolling Police Helpline 1124 in case of any emergency or accident. Distributed information and awareness pamphlets on road safety and traffic rules among the citizens and drivers and also affixed reflectors behind the slow moving vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022