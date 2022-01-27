ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder
Jan 27, 2022
Markets

FTSE 100 drops as interest rate worries intensify; Diageo top gainer

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares lower after the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance added to interest rate worries, while beverage maker Diageo was the top gainer on strong half-yearly sales.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined 0.4% with miner Anglo American and energy firm BP among the top drags on the index as they tracked weak commodity prices.

UK's two-year yields jumped to their highest since 2011 and short-term US yields soared after the Fed signalled a March rate hike with investors pricing in another hike by the Bank of England next week.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 1.0% with boot maker Dr. Martens falling the most, down 8.7%, even after it reported an 11% increase in revenue in the key Christmas quarter.

Commodity, bank stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Playtech drops

Travel stocks also weighed on mid-caps with British airline easyJet down 1.3% after it said the Omicron variant was impacting its performance this quarter.

Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, gained 1.3% after its first-half sales rose 15.8%.

FTSE 100 EU STOCK

