‘CLIPSAL’ – A leader in Electrical Innovation for over a 100 Years

TEXT: Clipsal by Schneider Electric is world-famous as Australia’s brand of electrical accessories and is a market leader in electrical accessories, data communications, industrial, and home automation markets - Clipsal’s name is synonymous with quality. The Clipsal brand name first appeared in 1920. For more than 100 years, this company has been manufacturing durable electrical products, accessories, and solutions for Australia's residential, commercial, and industrial markets to the world’s best practices.

Schneider Electric & Clipsal... A Powerful Combination

At the close of 2003, Clipsal was acquired by Schneider Electric, forming a formidable partnership. Through Clipsal, Schneider Electric secured market leadership in Australia and the Asia Pacific electrical accessories market. Conversely, Clipsal gained a significant stronghold on the growing integrated control and data communications markets. The powerful combination of the extensive Clipsal product range with the backing of Schneider Electric provides you with complete electrical solutions for any application.

Scalable Solutions that Grow with Your Requirements

From a minor installation to large-scale projects, Clipsal & Schneider Electric solutions are highly scalable, allowing you to procure what you need now and expand as your requirements grow. The expert Clipsal & Schneider Electric teams can tailor electrical solutions to suit your specific project.

The Product Range You Can Rely On

The Clipsal & Schneider Electric product ranges offer superior quality and energy-efficient electrical products. They provide a positive return on investment and comply with all relevant Australian and International Standards, Green Star ratings, and National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS), where applicable. We are determined to provide you with the expertise to assist you in achieving the most energy-efficient, innovative, and compliant electrical solution every time. And constantly strive to give you high-quality, intelligent, environmentally friendly, and economical electrical solutions - now and into the future.

Clipsal by Schneider Electric in Pakistan

In Pakistan, Clipsal enjoys the market leader position for over two decades and reiterates its primary purpose of bringing innovatively sustainable technology to its users. Considering the vast product range offered by Clipsal and the needs of the Pakistani market, the company has divided its operations into four main divisions.

Clipsal Pakistan Divisions

Clipsal provides a vast range of products spread over four distinct business units. They give Clipsal the ability to produce and supply electrical products to commercial, industrial, and domestic markets.

• Wiring Devices & Accessories (WDA): Wide range of electrical switches & sockets

• Industrial (IND): Industrial switchgear and weatherproof range of plugs, switches, sockets, and isolators.

• Lighting Control & Automation (LCA): Home and building automation solutions. Guest room management system.

• Network Connectivity (NC): Complete range for networking and connectivity infrastructure solutions for buildings and data centers. Video security and surveillance system.

• Building Management System (BMS): Building management system. Central battery system and integrated solutions.

Clipsal’s Marketing Initiatives to Strengthen the Brand

Over the years, Clipsal Australia has grown and evolved with great success. Their marketing initiatives and consumer campaigns ensure commitment to valued customers. Clipsal Australia is also well known as the naming rights sponsor of the hugely successful Clipsal Adelaide 500 V8 Supercar Race, often referred to as `The Clipsal.’ During the 2007 event, Clipsal launched their major consumer campaign,`Living Electrical,’ to reach the 15,000 consumers who will build a new home or renovate their existing home each year. Some of the more prominent initiatives include — Club Clipsal International, Demand, The Brand, Clipspec, and The Essential checklist. In 2017, Clipsal by Schneider Electric launched the world's first digital innovation for electricians' new-and-improved mobile application, iCat, enabling electrical trade customers to purchase directly from their preferred Australian wholesalers.

