Egypt, Pakistan achieved economic growth despite Covid-19: Muzammil

APP 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Spokes-person Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam on Monday said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those countries that had achieved almost 100 percent economic growth despite the impact of Covid-19 pandemics.

Talking to the PTV news channel, he assured that the government was fighting crises with determination as to the provision of relief to the people, affected by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which is the government’s topmost priority.

He hoped that Pakistan’s economy was growing strong and stable, adding, despite the multiple challenges, particularly Covid-19, the country’s economy has been performing well during 2021 and is moving in the right direction with the support of the government’s prudent policies.

He said that the country’s exports are gradually increasing and likely to touch $30 billion by end of this fiscal year, while, inflows of home remittances would be about $32 billion.

Pakistan has also revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37 percent from 3.9pc which is another historic achievement, he said, adding, the policies of the government bearing fruits and taking the economy towards sustainable development.

Due to the fair policies of the present government, foreign investors were also taking a keen interest in investment in the development projects in Pakistan, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said that no doubt Pakistan was far better than India economically, and the country was now on the path to prosperity.

