Dr Irum Saba inducted into Salaam Takaful Ltd's Shariah Board

25 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Salaam Takaful Limited, the first Shariah Compliant Insurtech and the largest dedicated general takaful operator in Pakistan, is focused on diversity and inclusive practices, since the management believes that in order to be a true leader and to be able to develop an expertise to shift the paradigm, diversity is the key.

The organization has built a reputation of coming up with phenomenally unprecedented initiatives and recently a Shariah Board was formulated with representation from all leading schools of thought, which was a first in the Islamic Finance Industry. However, the Shariah Board now seems comprehensive as Salaam Takaful welcomes Dr Irum Saba as an active member of the board.

She is the first woman to be inducted in any Shariah advisory council or board in Pakistan and again Salaam Takaful took the lead in this induction in the whole Islamic Financial Industry of Pakistan, making this another unprecedented initiative.

Dr Irum Saba has more than 17 years of progressive regulatory, research, training, and teaching experience with organizations of international repute. Currently, she is in Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi working as an Associate Professor in the Department of Finance and Program Director of MS Islamic Banking and Finance. She has the honor to be the first Pakistani female to be part of the International Shariah Advisory Board in South East Asia and Middle East.

Her expertise in her field and enormous experience make her induction of Salaam Takaful’s Shariah Board quite a lucrative asset for the company and is expected to elevate the performance of the board on all fronts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

Comments are closed.

