ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.09%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.24%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.84%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.4%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.68%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
WAVES 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.26%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 15.6 (0.34%)
BR30 17,569 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 44,826 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,666 Increased By 14 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder
Jan 21, 2022
Markets

Nikkei rebounds from 5-month low on China rate cut, game-maker rally boost

Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded from a five-month low on Thursday, led by Sony and other video-game makers, after China ramped up its monetary easing measures to shore up a slowing economy by lowering a set of key policy rates.

The Nikkei ended up 1.11% at 27,772.93, extending the morning’s gains in the afternoon. About three stocks gained for every one that fell.

The benchmark survived a sharp mid-morning dip, which pushed the index to its lowest intraday level since Aug. 23. China’s surprise interest rate cut initially stoked fears of an economic slowdown, but investors were cheered by the rally in shares in the rest of the region, market participants said.

With the property downturn seen persisting into 2022 and fast-spreading Omicron variant dampening consumer activity, many analysts in China expect more easing measures will be necessary, despite other major economies appearing set to tighten their monetary policies.

On Wednesday, the Nikkei closed below 27,500 for the first time since Aug. 20, with Sony and Toyota Motor registering steep declines.

“The Nikkei has dropped to a level where it looks cheap, tempting investors to come in and buy the dip,” said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Video-game maker Konami Holdings rallied 6.20% to be the biggest percentage gainer in the Nikkei. Sony added 5.84%, recovering from a nearly 13% slide hit in the previous session. Nintendo rose 2.8%.

Toyota Motor rose 1.72% following a 5% drop in the previous session. SoftBank Group advanced 2.12%.

Retailers also gained, with department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings jumping 5.32%, while Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing advanced 1.73% to be Nikkei’s biggest gainer by index points.

The broader Topix rose 0.98%. The Topix growth share index jumped 1.35%, outpacing a 0.63% rise in the value index.

Japanese chipmakers, however, tracked their U.S. peers lower, with Tokyo Electron sliding 0.45% and Advantest dropping 1.57%, making it the biggest drag by index points.

Shippers were the biggest losers, with Kawasaki Kisen tumbling 6.51% and Mitsui OSK Lines shedding 5.26% to be the Nikkei’s two biggest percentage decliners.

