At least five injured as blast derails Jaffer Express in Balochistan’s Sibi

At least five passengers were injured in a blast that targeted Rawalpindi-bound Jaffar Express in Sibi, Balochistan, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

As per reports, the explosive device had been planted next to the railway track and went off as the train was moving. Due to the blast, multiple coaches of Jaffar Express were derailed.

The Jaffer Express was travelling from Quetta to Rawalpindi. The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Sibi.

At least 34 dead as passenger trains collide in Sindh's Ghotki district

A Pakistan Railway spokesperson confirmed that the locomotive and at least four coaches were derailed.

The spokesperson, in a statement, said that the explosion occurred on the Quetta-Sibi section of the railway track.

The statement said only two passengers sustained minor wounds and they were provided medical assistance. A relief train has also been sent, the spokesperson said.