FO confirms death of Pakistani in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office confirmed the death of a Pakistani among three persons killed in a suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), which sparked fire in oil tankers on Monday.

“With regard to the fire involving three petroleum tankers in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, Monday, we have learnt through UAE authorities that it sadly resulted in deaths and injuries. The Abu Dhabi Police has also informed our Embassy in Abu Dhabi about the demise of a Pakistani in the incident,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar.

However, the spokesperson did not explain the cause of the incident which was reportedly triggered following a suspected drone attack allegedly carried out by Yemeni Houthis.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan’s Embassy is in close contact with the UAE authorities for ascertaining more details in this regard.

