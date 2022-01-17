ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
Jan 17, 2022
Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for Covid-19 successful

  • We expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants, says director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Science where trials were conducted
Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistani health authorities announced on Monday the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating Covid-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant.

The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of Covid-19 patients in China.

"Since it was tried on patients with different variants of Covid-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

The trials were conducted on 300 patients who were treated at home, and would work on mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, Dr Raza Shah, principal investigator in the trials, told reporters, adding that the efficacy rate was around 82.67%.

Pfizer to boost COVID-19 pill production with French deal

The trials were approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

Pakistan reported 4,340 cases on Monday, the highest recorded in a 24-hour period in three months. Karachi, the country's largest city, recorded a positivity rate - the percentage of tests coming back positive - of 39.39% at the weekend, the highest so far.

"In the last seven days, cases in Pakistan have increased by 170% while deaths have also increased by 62%," the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response, said in a tweet on Monday.

