Doctor dies as Covid positivity ratio soars to 40pc in Karachi

KARACHI: A senior paediatrician, Professor Dr Salahuddin Shaikh, lost his battle with Covid-19 at a Karachi hospital...
INP Updated 17 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: A senior pediatrician, Professor Dr Salahuddin Shaikh, lost his battle with Covid-19 at a Karachi hospital on Sunday amid a steep rise of Omicron variant infections in the megacity. The senior doctor was under treatment at a private hospital of Karachi but he could not survive.

Dr Salahuddin Shaikh was a highly professional specialist of pediatrics, practicing in Clifton area of Karachi. The deadly coronavirus continued to haunt the medics who are providing care and cure to the Covid-19 patients.

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 8.16%

Pertinent to note that the fourth wave of COVID-19 is taking Karachi by storm as the positivity ratio in the port city has surged to over 39 percent. The Covid positivity ratio on Sunday jumped near to 40 percent in Karachi, a day after the provincial government decided against imposing lockdown and instead asked citizens to adopt precautionary measures and wear facemasks in light of Omicron variant.

According to the figures shared by the Sindh health department, as many as 2424 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Karachi, bringing the positivity ratio to 39.39 percent.

