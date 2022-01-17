5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

Pakistan reported another 4,340 Covid-19 cases on January 16, the highest since August 25 when it recorded 4,553 infections, as the country continued to witness the fifth wave with the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The country's positivity ratio was recorded at 8.71% during the last 24 hours after 49,809 tests were conducted. So far, 1,328,487 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pakistan.

There are currently 35,982 active cases, while 781 cases are critical. During the last 24 hours, seven deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 29,019.

Sindh reported 2,670 cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 1,131 cases and two deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed 112 infections and two fatalities, while Balochistan recorded six cases.

Likewise, Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed eight news cases, while Gilgit-Baltistan has not confirmed any new cases or deaths.

Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

The total number of recoveries reached 1,263,486 after 302 people recovered from the dangerous virus during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the fifth wave is taking Karachi by storm as the positivity ratio in the port city surged to over 39%.

The Covid-19 positivity ratio on Sunday jumped near to 40 percent in Karachi, a day after the provincial government decided against imposing lockdown and instead asked citizens to adopt precautionary measures and wear facemasks in light of Omicron variant.

A senior pediatrician, Professor Dr Salahuddin Shaikh, also lost his battle with Covid-19 at a Karachi hospital on Sunday.

Doctor dies as Covid positivity ratio soars to 40pc in Karachi

The senior doctor was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi but he could not survive.

Dr Salahuddin Shaikh was a highly professional specialist of pediatrics, practising in Clifton area of Karachi.