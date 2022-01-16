ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,012
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,324,147
4,02724hr
Sindh
499,830
Punjab
452,261
Balochistan
33,699
Islamabad
110,963
KPK
182,199
Murray hopes for no repeat of Djokovic saga 'mess'

AFP 16 Jan, 2022

MELBOURNE: Andy Murray hopes the "mess" which has resulted in tennis world number one Novak Djokovic being told he is to be deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open will not be repeated.

Former world number one Murray told the BBC in Melbourne "the situation has not been good all round for anyone" and regretted Djokovic had been held in a detention facility.

Murray was speaking after Djokovic lost his last-gasp bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday.

It ended a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashed his dream for the moment of an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles crown.

An "extremely disappointed" Djokovic said he would comply with a unanimous Federal Court ruling that upheld the government's right to rip up his visa over fears he is stoking anti-vaccine sentiment.

"There are obviously going to be a lot of questions about what has happened here and the situation he has been in," said Murray.

"Novak is someone I have known since we were 12 years old, he is someone who I respect and have competed against.

"I don't like he is in this situation and I don't like he has been in detention."

Murray -- who lost on four occasions in the Australian Open final to nine-time champion Djokovic -- said he hoped this was a one-off.

"The situation has not been good all round for anyone," said the 34-year-old Scot, who faces Georgia's world number 23 Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round on Tuesday.

"It feels everything here happened extremely last minute and that's why it became such a mess.

"Hopefully that won't be the case at other events so there is no other situation like this.

"I wouldn't want that for Novak, don't want that for tennis and hopefully it is done now."

Andy Murray

