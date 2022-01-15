ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM, COAS discuss situation

INP 15 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss national security issues. According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting discussed the first-ever national security policy of the country, internal issues faced by the nation and the overall security situation.

Moreover, the prime minister later also chaired an apex committee meeting attended by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI and senior ministers of the federal cabinet. The meeting discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan at length.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan, emphasizing the need on improving the economy of the country so that they do not need to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose conditions may affect national security.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister lauded the national security division and said that the policy has brought clarity over national security challenges faced by the country.

PM Imran visits ISI headquarters, briefed on national security, Afghanistan

He lauded the security forces for defending the homeland and said that they had rendered many sacrifices in the war against terror. “There are examples of multiple Muslim countries who remained unable to defend their territories,” he said.

The prime minister said that the security policy will pave the direction for the nation, bringing the state and public on the same path. He lamented that previously no efforts were made to bring economic stability to the country leading the successive governments to reach out to the IMF.

“IMF grants loans to the countries after they accept their conditions which somehow compromise their national security,” he said.

Qamar Javed Bajwa ISI Imran Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

PM, COAS discuss situation

Remittances up 11.3pc in 1HFY22

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

‘Citizen-centric’ national security policy launched

No E-Form for exports to Afghanistan: Banks stop receiving payments in USD, AED remittance form

Forensic audit of ex-CJP’s purported audio tape leak: IHC asks AGP to recommend names of credible firms/companies

UN projects 3.9pc growth

SPI down 0.43pc WoW

Pakistan says will never abandon Afghan people

Kashgar-Islamabad air cargo route inaugurated

Read more stories