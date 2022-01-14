Strong earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of country

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and other parts of the country on Friday, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, including Lower Dir, Swabi, Malakand, Peshawar and suburbs.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake's epicentre was in Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border region, at a depth of 100 kilometres around 9:13 pm.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said it had not received any reports of loss of lives or property.

On Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Gwadar and adjoining areas.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and its epicentre was the ocean near Gwadar shore.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gwadar due to the earthquake.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.