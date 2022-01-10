Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

Pakistan continued to witness an increase in its daily coronavirus cases after it recorded 1,649 during the last 24 hours, the highest since October 2, 2021, when it reported 1,656 infections.

During the last 24 hours, 45,002 tests were conducted out of which 1,649 came out positive. The nationwide coronavirus tally has now increased to 1,305,707.

The coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 3.66%, highest since September 25 when it stood at 3.98%. Meanwhile, there are 17,748 active cases. During the last 24 hours, three people succumbed to the virus, while there are 617 critical cases.

The death toll has now reached 28,972.

Moreover, 330 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,258,987.

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio crosses 3% as number of daily cases rises

On Sunday, the coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi was recorded above 15% with the ratio of Omicron cases reaching 87% of the total cases reported from the city.

As per the statistics shared by the National Health Ministry, a total of 780 cases were reported in the city on Sunday.

“District East remains most affected from the COVID cases, followed by district South,” the provincial health department said while sharing that they have sent 24 samples for genome sequencing in the last 24 hours.

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro said that the government would be forced to take strict measures if Covid-19 cases surge in the city.

“There are concerns that next week will see an influx of patients in the health facilities,” he said while blaming wedding ceremonies and other gatherings for contributing to the majority of Covid cases.