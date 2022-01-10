ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By 60.7 (1.3%)
BR30 19,413 Increased By 133.1 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,811 Increased By 465.4 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,052 Increased By 153.1 (0.86%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

  • Records positivity ratio at 3.66% during the last 24 hours, highest since September 25, 2021
BR Web Desk 10 Jan 2022

Pakistan continued to witness an increase in its daily coronavirus cases after it recorded 1,649 during the last 24 hours, the highest since October 2, 2021, when it reported 1,656 infections.

During the last 24 hours, 45,002 tests were conducted out of which 1,649 came out positive. The nationwide coronavirus tally has now increased to 1,305,707.

The coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 3.66%, highest since September 25 when it stood at 3.98%. Meanwhile, there are 17,748 active cases. During the last 24 hours, three people succumbed to the virus, while there are 617 critical cases.

The death toll has now reached 28,972.

Moreover, 330 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,258,987.

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio crosses 3% as number of daily cases rises

On Sunday, the coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi was recorded above 15% with the ratio of Omicron cases reaching 87% of the total cases reported from the city.

As per the statistics shared by the National Health Ministry, a total of 780 cases were reported in the city on Sunday.

“District East remains most affected from the COVID cases, followed by district South,” the provincial health department said while sharing that they have sent 24 samples for genome sequencing in the last 24 hours.

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro said that the government would be forced to take strict measures if Covid-19 cases surge in the city.

“There are concerns that next week will see an influx of patients in the health facilities,” he said while blaming wedding ceremonies and other gatherings for contributing to the majority of Covid cases.

Coronavirus Pakistan Karachi

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'

'Victims on every floor': Nine kids among 19 dead in New York fire

OCAC’s solution aimed at rescuing local refineries?

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

REAP raises objections, terms Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 'devastating step'

Murree tragedy: Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Read more stories