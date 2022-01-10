KP-EZDMC to launch 11 more ‘economic zones’ this year

PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak has said that the company has started work on 6 new economic zones while work on 11 more economic zones will begin during the current calendar year.

Talking to this scribe, he said that plots allotment in Bannu Economic Zone has been started. Similarly, work on Karak Salt and Gypsum City has also been begun. He said that Jalozai Economic Zone was inaugurated six months back and in such a short period work on the development of infrastructure remained continue. He said that one unit has already been started operation while work on 54 other is in progress and will become functional soon. He said that Construction work on six industrial units at the new industrial estate Jalozai Economic Zone has begun wherein the traditional old sporting and hunting arms manufacturing cluster of Darra Adam Khel is especially accommodated in zone.

Similarly, the CEO said that work on 40 units in the Nowshera Econonic Zone (Extension) has also been begun while Ghazi Economic Zone is reserved for big units. In Hattar 5 new units are already operational and work on 35 more is in progress. He said that an Italian investor is establishing a big steel unit with the name of Pak-Steel with the estimated investment of Rs.5 billion. He said that ground breaking ceremony for six new industrial units including four export-oriented factories of the hunting and sporting arms manufacturing sector, one each of the medical equipment and packages have already been performed last month. He said the newly inaugurated industrial units are included Haroon Khan Arms Company, Gul Shareef and Sons Arms Company, Target Arms, Riaz Hussain Arms Company, Al-Shifa Medical Equipment and Golden Packages. All new industrial units are export oriented. These industries will mobilize an investment to the tone of Rs.1.6 billion and generate 500 employment opportunities. He attributed the interest of the investors to the swift one-window approval mechanism and quick implemented the company is making Jalozai Economic Zone a fast-emerging zone towards industrial development. He said that they take pride in accommodating and providing patronage to the traditional old skill of sporting and hunting arms manufacturing, particularly of Darra Adam Khel.

Regarding the ongoing Dubai Expo, he said that the company has signed six Letters of Intents (LoIs) with United Arab Emirates (UAE) based industrial group to facilitate them in setting up industries in province. The groups, which have signed the LoIs with KP-EZDMC were included Sigma Group (Telecommunication), Malik Foams, Al Ibrahimi Group (Travel and Tours), Jannat Travel and Tours, Samara Group (Food Processing) and VR Group of Companies (Marble and Granite). Malik Hasan Afzal, Counsel General of Pakistan graced the event as the chief guest.

These industries will sign a formal MoUs with KP-EZDMC during the investment conference scheduled for 16th January, 2022 in the presence of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The companies are interested to invest in Marble and Granite, Hospitality, Telecommun-ication and Tourism Sectors of Pakistan.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak briefed the audience on the available investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the details of businesses, raw material and other potentials of the province. The detailed presentation was given on Rashakai and Daraban Special Economic Zone, Bannu, Mohmand, Ghazi, Chitral Economic Zone, and Salt and Gypsum City, Karak.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022