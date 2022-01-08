ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘The Golden Hour’ Nomad Gallery & Bestway Cement join hands to promote professional artists

Press Release 08 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Art can open our eyes to the intricacy and beauty of the natural world. It can simply be a painting that appreciates nature for what it is or it can be a challenging piece expressing our complex human connection to nature.

The importance of contemporary art in Pakistan is difficult to measure and crucial to recognize. In recent years, the Covid pandemic has severely affected all sectors, arts and crafts are no exception to it. Therefore, it is imperative we continue our resilient commitment and efforts towards maintaining the health of all these sectors around us. Therefore, art is a powerful and important part of what unites us to celebrate our differences while connecting us through communal experience.

“The Golden hour” was a show of 15 renowned artists from all over Pakistan, exploring the northern areas including Naran, Babusar Top, Hunza and Khunjarab, capturing nature’s beauty with their creative originality and technical skills in their chosen mediums.

The artworks were mainly the outcome of 3rd Artists Summer Camp 2021,an annual program for senior and emerging artists and art lovers to gather, connect, practice and promote art, under the umbrella of Studio Ali Sajid and National Artists Association of Pakistan (NAAP-KP).

Nageen Hyat, Founder/Director of Nomad Gallery, while addressing to the attendees of the event, said: “This fine collection of art, representative of the northern areas of Pakistan, reflects the lush natural beauty of the landscapes and ambience, invoking a connection with nature and the urge to breathe in the pure air”.

Nomad Gallery initiated this juried event “The Golden Hour” to recognize the merits of the artworks submitted by professional artists. The Judging process commenced and concluded on January4,while the award distribution took place on the next day, inaugural date of the event on January 5, 2022. The esteemed jury panel comprised of Quddus Mirza (artist/art critic), Naeem Pasha (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz – architecture &art), Nageen Hyat (Founder/Director Nomad Gallery).

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood graced the event and encouraged the artists to portray a positive image of Pakistan to the World. In his address, he also thanked Bestway Cement Limited for joining hands with Nomad Gallery and PNCA in sponsoring the exhibition.

The Managing Director, Bestway Cement Limited, Irfan A. Sheikh said: “We take a leap beyond to encourage and facilitate our budding painters and aspiring artists of our homeland in structuring a prosperous imminent for its nation. The Best Way to foster the future.”

Participating Artists: Ali Sajid, Arif Ansari, Ajab Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Bashir Haider, Sadia Arif, Shahzad Siyal, Danish Khan, Shaima Umar, Muhammad Hafeez, Faruq Siyal, Abid Zaman, Qazi Amanullah, Sanober and Tahir Bilal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Covid pandemic natural world National Artists Association of Pakistan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘The Golden Hour’ Nomad Gallery & Bestway Cement join hands to promote professional artists

Karachi: Door-to-door drive to vaccinate women being launched

No stress on prices of urea: Rs400bn subsidy provided to agri sector: minister

National ST Return launched: Tarin issues warning: taxes must be paid to avoid legal action

Rs343bn levy ‘negotiated’: FPCCI questions IMF’s conditionality

Country maintaining growth trajectory: Dawood

SBP Amendment Act: NAB, FIA to have powers to probe SBP officials?

No action of NCOC can be challenged at any forum: SAPM

Banks, accountholders: SBP extends Covid-19 relaxations till June 30th

Revised Circular Debt Management Plan: Additional financial cost surcharge for payment of markup proposed

Cryptocurrency: FIA detects Rs100bn online fraud?

Read more stories