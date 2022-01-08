ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
World’s ‘first neurochip creator’ honoured

Recorder Report 08 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The creator of world’s first neurochip, Pakistani born Canadian neuro scientist, Prof Dr Naweed Imam Syed was honored at a special ceremony held at a local hotel in Karachi recently.

The Hunar Foundation, Pakistan’s leading non-profit organization in the private sector with a strong focus on vocational and technical training and future technology, was the organizer while country’s leading steel manufacturer Amreli Steels was the sponsor of the event.

On this occasion, Mehboob Ali Shaikh a renowned humanitarian activist and global ambassador of THF expressed that THF was deeply committed to its vision of creating a skilled Pakistan and is spreading its essence all over Pakistan thus helping and empowering young men and women to adopt skills and lead a dignified life without economic stress. Also, the youth will be able to support their families and realize the importance of skills and education thus leading to a new generation of skilled and educated Pakistanis.

Furthermore, the chairman of Amreli Steels and founding member of The Hunar Foundation in his welcome address expressed his happiness that seeing the youth in the ceremony was a moment of pride as they are the future of Pakistan. He said the idea of Hunar Foundation was the brainchild of five likeminded friends including himself as it would help the youth to uplift their families from poverty.

He added that while THF has already established eight campuses nationwide and three more were in the planning, he stressed that THF requires the support of the society and the masses, because we should realize that we pass through this world but once and hence we should give back to the people to remove poverty and uplift the poor.

Also, a young student of THF CVI Campus, Karachi, Maheen Ilyas related her experience as to how she came to know about The Hunar Foundation and it helped to transform her life and made her the confident and ambitious person that she is today.

The evening then was addressed by the legendary scientist Prof Dr Naweed Imam Syed who expressed his thanks and appreciated the efforts of THF in the noble cause of uplifting the poor through vocational training and added that the youth is our treasure and the future of this country. He encouraged the youth to come forward and take up the mantle to lead the country towards a bright future.

Dr. Naweed then explained the infinite potential of the brain, talked about mindfulness and how the functions of the brain can be used to harness disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence and create a transformation for success.

