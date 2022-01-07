Markets
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System
07 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.
=================================================
CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
FOR THE MONTHS OF JAN & Feb 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT
=================================================
05.01.2022 Wednesday 07.01.2022 Friday
06.01.2022 Thursday 10.01.2022 Monday
07.01.2022 Friday 11.01.2022 Tuesday
10.01.2022 Monday 12.01.2022 Wednesday
11.01.2022 Tuesday 13.01.2022 Thursday
12.01.2022 Wednesday 14.01.2022 Friday
13.01.2022 Thursday 17.01.2022 Monday
14.01.2022 Friday 18.01.2022 Tuesday
17.01.2022 Monday 19.01.2022 Wednesday
18.01.2022 Tuesday 20.01.2022 Thursday
19.01.2022 Wednesday 21.01.2022 Friday
20.01.2022 Thursday 24.01.2022 Monday
21.01.2022 Friday 25.01.2022 Tuesday
24.01.2022 Monday 26.01.2022 Wednesday
25.01.2022 Tuesday 27.01.2022 Thursday
26.01.2022 Wednesday 28.01.2022 Friday
27.01.2022 Thursday 31.01.2022 Monday
28.01.2022 Friday 01.02.2022 Tuesday
31.01.2022 Monday 02.02.2022 Wednesday
=================================================
NOTES:
If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates.
In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.
