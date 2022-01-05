ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.3 (0.26%)
BR30 20,254 Increased By 162.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 45,362 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,860 Increased By 0.5 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan holds steady before Fed minutes, eyes also on China rates

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, as some investors became cautious that the Federal Reserve could deliver an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike.

For now, traders were waiting to see the Fed's minutes from a December meeting due later in the session, to provide more clues about the timing of any US rate hike.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3779 per dollar, 15 pips firmer than the previous fix 6.3794.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3720 per dollar and was barely changed at midday, standing just a few pips below Tuesday's close.

China's yuan eases, dragged by narrowing yield advantage

Traders reported persistently strong demand for yuan, as corporates converted their dollar receipts ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Jan. 31 this year.

"Seasonal changes in the trade surplus brought about by the Christmas shopping season in developed countries, and corporate's financial settlement and employee bonuses before the Lunar New Year have made the FX supply stronger at year-end and the beginning of the year," said Liu Yaxin, macro analyst at China Merchants Securities.

Dealers expect PBOC to inject more liquidity as the holiday approaches, but market participants and analysts are split over whether it would cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

A reduced yield premium between China and the United States could raise risks of capital outflows and put pressure on the yuan.

"The yuan exchange rate could act as a stabiliser in balancing the policy divergence between China and the United States to free up more room to maneuver domestic monetary policy, and the yuan would possibly be allowed to have higher flexibility in depreciation," Zhong Zhengsheng, chief economist at Ping An Securities said in a note.

Zhong expects the PBOC to lower the reserve requirement ratio by a further 1.0 to 1.5 percentage points in 2022 and cut interest rates by 10 to 15 basis points if the economy looks like faltering.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 96.214 from the previous close of 96.262, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3752 per dollar.

Yuan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan holds steady before Fed minutes, eyes also on China rates

Vehicles and others: ECC set to rationalise tariff on hundreds of items

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

SBP amendment bill: Some cabinet members too show unease

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Bangladesh's Mominul hails 'unbelievable' Test win in New Zealand

Read more stories