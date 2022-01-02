ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PKI demands govt withdraw proposal

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) on Saturday demanded of the government to withdraw proposal of 17 percent general sales tax (GST) on imposed on imported seeds and plants, tools and chemicals of the agriculture sector in the mini budget as it will increase the cost of these inputs by up to 21 percent and will decrease yield of various crops.

The PKI president Khalid Mahmood Khokhar said seed is the basic item necessary for every crop and the country has seen increase in crop yields due to the imported hybrid seeds in crops such as rice where these seeds are giving a yield impact of about 20-40 percent more than the conventional seeds that were previously used.

The PKI president said levying 17 percent GST on imported seed will also impact tomato crop. If only five to 10 percent of farmers shift away from these hybrids and move to conventional seeds, the yield loss will cause the tomato price to jump, he said.

He further said in case of switching from imported corn seed, the livestock and poultry feed rates will jump, causing the meat, milk, poultry, and eggs market prices to increase.

At the same time, grain shortage for feed will put pressure on wheat and rice as alternate feed grains, causing shortages for human consumption, he said.

Khokhar said switching of farmers to conventional seeds will decrease yield of crop.

The decrease in yield may also result in export revenue loss and will require import of food commodities to cover the shortfall, he said.

He said Advisor to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had assured the farmer representatives that there will be no tax on agriculture inputs in this mini budget.

The government should take immediate action and revert the 17 percent GST back to zero to rectify this issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad general sales tax (GST) Khalid Mahmood Khokhar imported seeds and plants

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PKI demands govt withdraw proposal

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories