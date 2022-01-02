ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bulgaria hikes natural gas price by 30.4pc

Reuters 02 Jan 2022

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s energy regulator said on Saturday it has approved a 30.4% increase of the wholesale natural gas price for this month, following a request by Bulgargaz, the Balkan country’s main gas provider and public supplier. Natural gas prices have soared in Europe in the past year, adding to inflationary pressure and threatening to dent consumer confidence.

The regulator set the January gas price at 133.4 levs ($77.60) per MWh before costs for transport and taxes from 102.3 levs in December. Bulgargaz said the price for Bulgarian consumers would still be some 35% less than prices at European gas hubs, as the company secures its gas mix under a long-term hybrid contract with Russia’s Gazprom and an oil-indexed contract with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR.

The energy regulator said the increase is likely to put heating utilities that rely on natural gas under pressure, after parliament froze the prices for electricity and heating until the end of March. It urged the new centrist government to launch its state aid scheme to help the heating utilities cope with the higher gas prices.

Bulgaria imports about 3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year, mainly from Russia’s Gazprom. Smaller amounts of gas are also imported from Azerbaijan. Bulgargaz said in a separate statement it has enough natural gas in storage to meet increased demand until the end of March.

Bulgaria’s energy regulator Bulgaria hikes natural gas price Balkan country

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bulgaria hikes natural gas price by 30.4pc

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories