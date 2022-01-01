'New Year gift': Opposition criticises govt over petrol price hike

The opposition on Saturday criticised the government for the overnight price increase in petroleum products, terming the hike a 'New Year's gift' from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people.

The government increased the prices of all petroleum products up to Rs 4.15 per litre with effect from January 1, 2022. The new price of petrol was increased to Rs 144.82 per litre, while the ex-depot price of HSD was increased to Rs 141.62 per litre from Rs 137.62 per litre.

The PL rate on petrol was raised to Rs17.62 per litre from Rs13.62 per litre, while on HSD it was also revised from Rs13.14 to Rs17.14 per litre.

Criticising the government over the move, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the increase in prices was Imran Khan's New Year's gift to the people, adding that the only way to end inflation was to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s government.

“Imran Khan claimed that 2021 would be the year of prosperity, but 2022 has arrived. Where have the claims gone?

"The federal government should immediately reduce the prices of petroleum products in line with world market prices," Bilawal demanded.

In a similar statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif blasted the government by saying that the ruling party has dropped an "inflation bomb" on the masses.

"Governments across the world celebrate festive occasions by bringing down prices, but on the contrary, Imran Niazi has dropped an inflation bomb on the masses," he said in a Twitter post.

"Another name of the present government is oppression, exploitation and indifference," he wrote.

"Instead of burying the people alive, Imran Niazi should resign. Don't punish the nation for your foolishness." the tweet added.

"We pray to God that the new year becomes the beginning of the nation's escape from the torments of inflation, mismanagement, economic ruin, hunger, disease, oppression and injustice," the PML-N president hoped.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said bitterness between the government and opposition should be reduced, saying that they all need to understand their responsibilities.

"At the beginning of 2022, I think we need to reduce bitterness," the information minister tweeted on Saturday. He further said that both should talk about elections, economy, political and judicial reforms.

Fawad continued that they all need to understand their responsibilities, adding that ruckus in the parliament lowers the reputation of politicians in the eyes of the common person.