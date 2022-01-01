KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 31, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,596.07 High: 44,649.03 Low: 44,296.7 Net Change: (+) 179.87 Volume (000): 153,756 Value (000): 8,472,287 Makt Cap (000) 1,842,379,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,491.53 NET CH. (-) 18.40 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,838.56 NET CH. (+) 66.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,762.74 NET CH. (+) 65.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,550.35 NET CH. (+) 2.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,782.65 NET CH. (+) 49.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,144.99 NET CH. (-) 116.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-December-2021 ====================================

