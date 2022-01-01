Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 31, 2021). ==================================== BR...
01 Jan 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 31, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,596.07
High: 44,649.03
Low: 44,296.7
Net Change: (+) 179.87
Volume (000): 153,756
Value (000): 8,472,287
Makt Cap (000) 1,842,379,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,491.53
NET CH. (-) 18.40
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,838.56
NET CH. (+) 66.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,762.74
NET CH. (+) 65.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,550.35
NET CH. (+) 2.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,782.65
NET CH. (+) 49.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,144.99
NET CH. (-) 116.00
------------------------------------
As on: 31-December-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.