ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.74%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.84%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.31%)
FFBL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.38%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
GGL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
JSCL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.18%)
KAPCO 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.01%)
MLCF 36.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.14%)
NETSOL 95.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.85%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PAEL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.62%)
SNGP 33.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TRG 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.95%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 20.7 (0.45%)
BR30 19,436 Decreased By -130 (-0.66%)
KSE100 44,568 Increased By 151.9 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,508 Increased By 76.2 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened for a fifth consecutive day on Friday, further eroding the big gains it made a week earlier as investors continued to fret about the country's unorthodox monetary policy and rising inflation.

The lira stood at 13.3 against the dollar in thin trade at 0806 GMT, 0.6% weaker than Thursday's close and down 20% from the end of last week.

Turks' earnings have been eroded in recent months by the slide in the lira, though it rebounded from 18.4 to 10.25 last week after the introduction of a state scheme to protect local deposits from depreciation losses versus hard currencies.

Lira on four-day skid as Ankara struggles with confidence game

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said this week that Turks' dollar holdings have since fallen, but official data on Thursday showed local holdings of hard currencies soared to a record $238.97 billion last week.

At the same time the central bank's net foreign currency holdings - its effective buffer against financial crisis - plunged to nearly a two-decade low.

The currency crisis was triggered by the central bank's aggressive interest rate cuts, amounting to 500 basis points since September, carried out under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan as part of a bid to boost credit and exports.

Economists have said the easing is reckless, given that inflation has risen above 21% and is expected to soar beyond 30% this month and in the months ahead due to the lira depreciation.

Turkish lira

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

PM Imran terms health cards for Punjab 'revolutionary step'

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during Tank operation: ISPR

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

Read more stories