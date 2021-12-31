Shehbaz terms economic governance ‘disastrous’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that policies and ‘economic bad governance’ of the PTI government are disastrous for the country.

In a tweet, Shehbaz said: “Economic and political stability feed directly into national security. PTI’s tenure in government has been the worst by way of mismanaging economy and delivering poor governance. Never before have the citizens been hopeless about their future. It has implications for national security.”

On the other hand, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz criticized the current regime and said that even after three and a half years, if Imran Khan accuses previous governments for tabling mini budget it can only be because of mental disorders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021