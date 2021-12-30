NRSP MF Bank: BoP mulling acquiring strategic stake

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) has taken an in principle decision to explore the possibilities of acquiring a strategic stake in NRSP Microfinance Bank Limited (NRSP MF Bank) from the National Rural Support Programme together with any other shareholder of NRSP MF Bank interested in selling its shares to BoP (Potential Sellers).

In this respect the BoP has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to proceed with high level discussions with NRSP, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

Any actual investment by the BoP will be subject to decision of the Board of Directors, due diligence, procurement of all applicable regulatory and corporate approvals and compliance with the requirements of law, it added. The Board has further authorized the BoP to, subject to receipt of the prior approval of the State Bank of Pakistan, conduct due diligence of NRSP MF Bank and based on the findings of the due diligence exercise, if the management of the BoP so deems fit, proceed with the drafting and negotiations of definitive documents with the Potential Sellers.

