Roche Diagnostics Pakistan introduces self-testing device for INR

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Roche Diagnostics Pakistan has introduced an innovative product CoaguChek INRange for the patients on warfarin therapy, enabling them to frequently check their International normalized ratio (INR) values conveniently and easily share the results with their consultant via their phone or any other computing device for quick and efficient therapy management.

CoaguChek INRange in partnership with Dawaai.pk will enable users to easily get their result in just one minute by a single drop of blood. This solution will save patients, especially the bed ridden and elderly ones from the hassle of going to the laboratory for testing over and over again followed by visits to their consultants.

According to research conducted by Australian Point of Care Practitioners and Integrated Cardiovascular Clinical Network, Country Health South Australia, published in US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes Health USA, regular monitoring of the anticoagulant effect is required and evidence suggests that patients who self-monitor using point-of-care testing have better outcomes than other patients. With this solution, patients can easily perform the test at their convenience anywhere. This solution is available nationwide at dawaai.pk where professional pharmacists and consultants are available to guide and educate the patients.

