Singapore's Pavilion to supply LNG to Chinese city-gas firm from 2023

BEIJING: Singapore's Pavilion Energy, a subsidiary of Temasek, has signed a term deal to supply up to 0.5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Chinese city gas distributor Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy from 2023.

The LNG will be delivered to the Jiaxing LNG terminal, which is run by Hangjiaxin and has an annual receiving capacity of 1 million tonnes, in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, Pavilion said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chinese city gas firms beyond national energy giants are leading the investment in LNG terminals and are seeking more LNG cargoes amid Beijing's pledges to boost consumption of cleaner energy.

Hangjiaxin is a joint venture between Jiaxing Gas, the largest pipeline gas operator of Jiaxing city in Zhejiang province, and Hangzhou Gas, the no.1 gas distributor in Zhejiang.

"Supplying small-scale LNG reinforces our commitment to enhance Singapore's position as a regional LNG hub and support growing demand for small-scale LNG in Asia," said Pavilion.