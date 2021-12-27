ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Dr Jaffar Hassan honoured

Press Release 27 Dec 2021

FAISALABAD: Senior Deputy Managing Director EFU General Qambar Hameed awarded Gold Medalist Legend Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak with the Long Service Award for his services to humanity and appreciated his services.

He said that Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak has been serving humanity for a long time and his efforts are commendable. Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak not only worked in many institutions in this long journey of life but also brought improvement in these institutions. He also raised his voice for the betterment of humanity from the forum of the Chamber of Commerce, launched free camps in hospitals to serve humanity in collaboration with various NGOs. He did not hesitate to protest in the streets for the atrocities against humanity, no matter how many difficulties he encountered along the way, he continued on in the journey of his life. Humanity is alive only with people like Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak. Dr. Jaffar Hassan has dedicated his entire life for the betterment of humanity. He said that every human being should light his own candle. “We must come forward to serve the weak and miserable,” he said. Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak has been working for the betterment of the sick humanity for 22 years.

Dr. Jaffar Hassan said that he has dedicated his life for human service. Dr. Jaffar said that Allah Almighty will bless him with His eternal blessings.

Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak’s lifelong struggle against drugs will always be remembered. He has authored numerous books and articles, as well as providing innovative ideas for drug eradication from our society. “It’s actually a psychological condition and we should get them out of this condition by providing them with alternative opportunities,” he said. “We must make a concerted effort to save our youth by providing them with a healthy environment and recreational facilities,” he said. He particularly appreciated the idea of promoting sports to curb the scourge of drugs. “Everything is digital now, so we have to equip our young generation to compete with other countries,” he said. For this, the government of Pakistan should provide maximum facilities to the youth.

My message to my children and youth is that everyone lives for themselves but what is fun to live by serving others is not in anything, it will brighten both our religion and the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

