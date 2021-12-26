AIT: Graduation ceremony held

KARACHI: The 1st Graduation Ceremony was held by Aligarh University of Technology (AIT), with traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries, Aligarians, including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean FoECE Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean FoCAS, Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman and others.

Former Governor Sindh and Federal Interior Minister, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider was the chief guest.

On this memorable occasion around more than 640 diplomas were given to the pass-outs of DAE Programme in 6 different technologies. Position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks in the respective technologies. Total 18 students received the medals in 6 different technologies.

Addressing the 1st Graduation Ceremony of AIT, Ex-Governor Sindh, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider said that the Convocation is culmination of your tireless efforts with feeling of accomplishment in life. It is glorious occasion to cherish. It is a moment to rejoice an important landmark that gives recognition to the efforts, support and sacrifices of your parents, guardians, whether in the form of devotion of time and energy for your studies or financing studies or accumulation of responsibilities in your journey in pursuit of education.

Addressing the ceremony, Chancellor SSUET and Chairman AIT Governing Body, Jawaid Anwar said, “Technology playing a dominant role in development and growth of the country. It is observed that the countries devoid of natural resources like Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan are ranked among the top prosperous countries because of technological advancement. Today the demand for technologists has become very high in Japan, Germany and other countries.”

He advised to the graduates to connect them to the self-entrepreneurship and modern technology that would help them in making components. Sir Syed University always helps students to associate them with the organization who may help in manufacturing of their products/projects and take them to local and global market.

Presenting vote of thanks, Convenor AIT, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan said that technical and vocational education and training methodologies focus on inculcating work crafting skills among students that helps them become more employable in the future. AIT promises to produce best technicians of its own. The institute introduces new courses of technology to keep pace with the fast changing technologies.

