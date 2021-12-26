ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AIT: Graduation ceremony held

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The 1st Graduation Ceremony was held by Aligarh University of Technology (AIT), with traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries, Aligarians, including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean FoECE Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean FoCAS, Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman and others.

Former Governor Sindh and Federal Interior Minister, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider was the chief guest.

On this memorable occasion around more than 640 diplomas were given to the pass-outs of DAE Programme in 6 different technologies. Position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks in the respective technologies. Total 18 students received the medals in 6 different technologies.

Addressing the 1st Graduation Ceremony of AIT, Ex-Governor Sindh, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider said that the Convocation is culmination of your tireless efforts with feeling of accomplishment in life. It is glorious occasion to cherish. It is a moment to rejoice an important landmark that gives recognition to the efforts, support and sacrifices of your parents, guardians, whether in the form of devotion of time and energy for your studies or financing studies or accumulation of responsibilities in your journey in pursuit of education.

Addressing the ceremony, Chancellor SSUET and Chairman AIT Governing Body, Jawaid Anwar said, “Technology playing a dominant role in development and growth of the country. It is observed that the countries devoid of natural resources like Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan are ranked among the top prosperous countries because of technological advancement. Today the demand for technologists has become very high in Japan, Germany and other countries.”

He advised to the graduates to connect them to the self-entrepreneurship and modern technology that would help them in making components. Sir Syed University always helps students to associate them with the organization who may help in manufacturing of their products/projects and take them to local and global market.

Presenting vote of thanks, Convenor AIT, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan said that technical and vocational education and training methodologies focus on inculcating work crafting skills among students that helps them become more employable in the future. AIT promises to produce best technicians of its own. The institute introduces new courses of technology to keep pace with the fast changing technologies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

graduation ceremony AIT Aligarh University of Technology Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider DAE Programme

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

AIT: Graduation ceremony held

Children asked to follow in the footsteps of Quaid

Jan-Nov local cell phone production reaches 22.12m

Embittered PM selects new office-bearers for PTI; Umar made SG

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

PM urges youth to display perseverance, dedication

British man detained in Afghanistan: UK govt

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated

Taliban govt scraps Afghan election commission

Sugar sector: Jul-Dec tax collection by FBR increases 11pc to 32.43bn YoY

Read more stories