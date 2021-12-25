ESA: meeting held

KARACHI: An important meeting was held at the office of the Educational Services Association (ESA) on Thursday. The members of the association were given the copies of the stay order acquired from Sindh High Court (SHC) and development on the review petition filed in the Supreme Court (SC) was briefed.

The meeting was chaired by Shiraz Akram (President) & Zubair Ahmed (General Secretary) of Educational Services Association in which the members were informed that the next hearing is fixed on 5th of January 2022 .

