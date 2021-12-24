ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz accuses PM of ‘destroying’ economy

Recorder Report 24 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Slamming the sitting rulers, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Imran Khan has ruined the country’s economy and sold it to the IMF.

“Time has come that the PTI government should be sent packing and the sitting rulers must be held accountable,” Shehbaz said while addressing a function held in connection with anniversary of Khawaja Mohammad Rafique at a local hotel on Thursday.

Among others, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Liaquat Balouch, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tributes to Khawaja Mohammad Rafique for his services for the country and democracy. They also lauded the services rendered by the late sons Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Shehbaz maintained that Imran Khan Niazi has destroyed Pakistan in his 3½ years tenure as the people are offering “Fateha” on the demise of economy. He said the current rulers are habitual of putting up plaques of their names on development projects launched by the PML-N government. But now the people would not become fool through these gimmicks as they have rejected the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections, he said.

Criticising the current regime, he said those who even voted for the PTI are now regretting. Why the government is not giving gas and electricity to people when it has the availability of both the utilities, he wondered. He alleged that the government bought gas at exorbitant price and committed corruption of billions. “Nobody cared to launch a probe into mega scandals of rice, gas, medicines and Malam Jabba,” he said.

“I have told three years ago about the NAB-Niazi nexus, now is the time to end this nexus,” he added.

Terming politics as service to the people, he said the current government has wrecked economy. He said it was the most unfortunate day when Imran became prime minister of this country. While addressing the function, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif said that the series (of defeat) which has started from the KP will go to Karachi.

He said nobody thought that Pakistan has to pay such a big “price” for change. “Now the people have to burn bats to cook their food as there is no gas in stoves”, he mocked.

The PML-N leader said that in the KP local government elections, the government did not have the “facility” that could enable it to win the polls. Had there been no phone calls, the PTI government would have been toppled in the joint session of parliament, he said.

Khawaja Asif deplored that the government has made the State Bank a branch of the IMF. He said the former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi, Commerce Advisor Razzaq Dawood and Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar have admitted that the country has rendered bankrupt. He said Nawaz Sharif stands for a cause and paid heavy price and today his slogan is rampant everywhere. He said the solution of problems confronted to the country lies in giving respect to the voice of the people.

He disclosed that the former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wanted to bring some changes in NAB laws but former Justice Saqib Nisar gave message that they would strike down the changes if made in the NAB law. “Now Saqib Nisar is the worst name in judiciary.”

Speaking on the occasion, former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also criticized Imran Khan and said he would soon see outcome of what he had sown. Other speakers called for strengthening democracy in the country. They said the country was achieved through vote and it can achieve progress through strengthening democracy and giving respect to vote.

On the occasion, different resolutions were adopted to express concern over soaring inflation, gas and electricity shortages, rising unemployment. On the other hand, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in a tweet expressed solidarity with the teachers saying that placing the teachers under the local bodies (LBs) was the worst example of incompetence.

She said categorically that she and her party stood by these teachers. She demanded deletion of that clause of the presidential ordinance which had affected the teachers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif IMF PMLN Khawaja Mohammad Rafique

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shehbaz accuses PM of ‘destroying’ economy

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

SBP’s reserves down $415m

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Bank holiday

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Read more stories