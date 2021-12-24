Shehbaz accuses PM of ‘destroying’ economy

LAHORE: Slamming the sitting rulers, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Imran Khan has ruined the country’s economy and sold it to the IMF.

“Time has come that the PTI government should be sent packing and the sitting rulers must be held accountable,” Shehbaz said while addressing a function held in connection with anniversary of Khawaja Mohammad Rafique at a local hotel on Thursday.

Among others, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Liaquat Balouch, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tributes to Khawaja Mohammad Rafique for his services for the country and democracy. They also lauded the services rendered by the late sons Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Shehbaz maintained that Imran Khan Niazi has destroyed Pakistan in his 3½ years tenure as the people are offering “Fateha” on the demise of economy. He said the current rulers are habitual of putting up plaques of their names on development projects launched by the PML-N government. But now the people would not become fool through these gimmicks as they have rejected the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections, he said.

Criticising the current regime, he said those who even voted for the PTI are now regretting. Why the government is not giving gas and electricity to people when it has the availability of both the utilities, he wondered. He alleged that the government bought gas at exorbitant price and committed corruption of billions. “Nobody cared to launch a probe into mega scandals of rice, gas, medicines and Malam Jabba,” he said.

“I have told three years ago about the NAB-Niazi nexus, now is the time to end this nexus,” he added.

Terming politics as service to the people, he said the current government has wrecked economy. He said it was the most unfortunate day when Imran became prime minister of this country. While addressing the function, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif said that the series (of defeat) which has started from the KP will go to Karachi.

He said nobody thought that Pakistan has to pay such a big “price” for change. “Now the people have to burn bats to cook their food as there is no gas in stoves”, he mocked.

The PML-N leader said that in the KP local government elections, the government did not have the “facility” that could enable it to win the polls. Had there been no phone calls, the PTI government would have been toppled in the joint session of parliament, he said.

Khawaja Asif deplored that the government has made the State Bank a branch of the IMF. He said the former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi, Commerce Advisor Razzaq Dawood and Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar have admitted that the country has rendered bankrupt. He said Nawaz Sharif stands for a cause and paid heavy price and today his slogan is rampant everywhere. He said the solution of problems confronted to the country lies in giving respect to the voice of the people.

He disclosed that the former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wanted to bring some changes in NAB laws but former Justice Saqib Nisar gave message that they would strike down the changes if made in the NAB law. “Now Saqib Nisar is the worst name in judiciary.”

Speaking on the occasion, former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also criticized Imran Khan and said he would soon see outcome of what he had sown. Other speakers called for strengthening democracy in the country. They said the country was achieved through vote and it can achieve progress through strengthening democracy and giving respect to vote.

On the occasion, different resolutions were adopted to express concern over soaring inflation, gas and electricity shortages, rising unemployment. On the other hand, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in a tweet expressed solidarity with the teachers saying that placing the teachers under the local bodies (LBs) was the worst example of incompetence.

She said categorically that she and her party stood by these teachers. She demanded deletion of that clause of the presidential ordinance which had affected the teachers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021