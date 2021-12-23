PM given briefing on purpose-built ‘panahgahs’ being built in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the new model Panagahs being built in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with improved standards and structure.

On the special instructions of the PM, the four new Panagahs are being built in Tarlai, Tarnol, G-9, and Mandi More areas of Islamabad adjacent to the existing facilities.

At the event, the premier also unveiled the final plans of these multi-story Panagahs to be constructed. He lauded Ehsaas team, the CDA, the NCA, and all concerned for their collaborative efforts and instructed to ensure the speedy execution of new model Panagahs.

The PM underlined the importance of provision of quality food and service at the Panagahs.

He directed the concerned departments to provide Ehsaas services at the Panagahs and also emphasised upon providing skill development training at the Panagahs enabling the residents to become contributing citizens in the society.

The PM appreciated the collective efforts of the concerned departments and directed them to replicate the model in the provinces on the same line. Earlier, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM briefed the prime minister on the Panagahs’ new strategic plan including construction, furnishing, governance, execution, digital monitoring, capacity building, and financing.

“In addition to “bed breakfast and meals” facilities for labourers, these Panagahs will also have Ehsaas One Window Centres, to enable labourers and the underprivileged class to benefit from the government’s social welfare programs,” added Dr Nishtar.

The CDA has given land on concessional rates to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division for this purpose after cabinet approval. At the venue, samples of furniture and fixtures for new Panagahs to be used in model Panagahs were also displayed. Earlier, the PM also unveiled the plaque and the new model of Panagah.

To redesign the structure of model Panagah and furniture, Ehsaas has collaborated with the National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore.

The new Panagah design incorporates bigger kitchen, cold storage, reception, lobby, waiting areas, and enhanced capacity to offer food and shelter to those in need.

To offer best lodging and quality food to Panagah beneficiaries, Ehsaas and a private hotel is already collaborating.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021