ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM given briefing on purpose-built ‘panahgahs’ being built in ICT

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the new model Panagahs being built in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with improved standards and structure.

On the special instructions of the PM, the four new Panagahs are being built in Tarlai, Tarnol, G-9, and Mandi More areas of Islamabad adjacent to the existing facilities.

At the event, the premier also unveiled the final plans of these multi-story Panagahs to be constructed. He lauded Ehsaas team, the CDA, the NCA, and all concerned for their collaborative efforts and instructed to ensure the speedy execution of new model Panagahs.

The PM underlined the importance of provision of quality food and service at the Panagahs.

He directed the concerned departments to provide Ehsaas services at the Panagahs and also emphasised upon providing skill development training at the Panagahs enabling the residents to become contributing citizens in the society.

The PM appreciated the collective efforts of the concerned departments and directed them to replicate the model in the provinces on the same line. Earlier, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM briefed the prime minister on the Panagahs’ new strategic plan including construction, furnishing, governance, execution, digital monitoring, capacity building, and financing.

“In addition to “bed breakfast and meals” facilities for labourers, these Panagahs will also have Ehsaas One Window Centres, to enable labourers and the underprivileged class to benefit from the government’s social welfare programs,” added Dr Nishtar.

The CDA has given land on concessional rates to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division for this purpose after cabinet approval. At the venue, samples of furniture and fixtures for new Panagahs to be used in model Panagahs were also displayed. Earlier, the PM also unveiled the plaque and the new model of Panagah.

To redesign the structure of model Panagah and furniture, Ehsaas has collaborated with the National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore.

The new Panagah design incorporates bigger kitchen, cold storage, reception, lobby, waiting areas, and enhanced capacity to offer food and shelter to those in need.

To offer best lodging and quality food to Panagah beneficiaries, Ehsaas and a private hotel is already collaborating.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan CDA Panagahs NCA

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PM given briefing on purpose-built ‘panahgahs’ being built in ICT

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories