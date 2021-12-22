ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan says that it is the first time in Pakistan's 74 year's history that we have an empowered LG system
BR Web Desk 22 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that amid the "noise" over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) local government (LG) elections, no one realizes that these polls are the start of modern, devolved LG system as exists in successful democracies.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the PM said that through these elections directly elected Tehsil Nazims will improve governance and create future leaders.

"First time in our 74-year history we have an empowered LG system," the PM tweeted.

On Tuesday, the PM had admitted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made mistakes in the first phase of the KPK local government elections, saying that he will personally be overseeing the second phase of the polls.

In a tweet, the PM said that due to the wrong selection of candidates the PTI paid the price.

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

"From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in second phase of KP LG elections and LG elections across Pakistan. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger," he tweeted.

PTI lost ground to JUI-F in Sunday's election, losing many coveted posts, including the seat of Peshawar mayor.

As per unofficial results, opposition parties have a combined lead over the ruling PTI in the first local government elections held in KPK since the merger of tribal districts.

Maryam demands PM’s resignation

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has asked PM to step down in the wake of his party’s clear defeat in the local government elections.

She said that it is the first sitting government in Pakistan’s history that is losing elections one after another, adding that even the PTI’s lawmakers are criticising their government during TV talk shows.

“A respectable person would have said goodbye and left the office. In the future, there would be no people willing to contest elections on PTI tickets as it would come to be seen as a symbol of disgrace,” she maintained.

KP LG elections: Maryam demands PM’s resignation

Terming results of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by-polls a “shameful and worst” indictment of the PTI, she stated: “If he [the PM] was a respectable person, he would have said goodbye and left.”

“But, the opportunity is still there and it is valid to say today…leave the people alone and admit by saying I have failed and I cannot run this country. Save the bit of respect you have left and go home,” Maryam asked Prime Minister Khan.

She also advised those who would contest on the PTI tickets to go among the voters by wearing “helmets”, adding that it is because the people are angry at the PTI’s performance the way they have been crushed by the inflation, “historic incompetence and failure”.

Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan KPK polls

Comments

1000 characters

