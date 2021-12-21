ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 19,275 Increased By 162.4 (0.85%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
KSE30 17,487 Decreased By -0.3 (-0%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

  • Stresses he will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in second phase of KPK LG elections
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made mistakes in the first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) local government elections, saying that he will personally be overseeing the second phase of the polls.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the PM said that due to the wrong selection of candidate the PTI paid the price.

"From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger," he tweeted.

The PM's statement comes after the PTI lost ground as Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was leading on many fronts, including the one for the coveted post of Peshawar mayor.

As per unofficial results, opposition parties have a combined lead over the ruling PTI in the first local government elections held in KPK since the merger of tribal districts

JUI-F's candidate Zubair Ali took the lead over the ruling party for the Peshawar mayoral slot on Monday. In the ongoing counting of votes, JUI-F candidate Zubair Ali is believed to be most likely to beat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Rizwan Khan Bangash.

PTI lags behind JUI-F in KP LG elections

In the 64 tehsil councils unofficial results obtained so far, the JUI-F has emerged victorious in 10 tehsil councils while the PTI has won in 9.

Unofficial results further confirm that the Jamaat-e-Islami has won a single seat in the tehsil council elections as well.

In Bannu, JUI-F candidate Irfanullah Durrani has extended a lead over a PTI candidate for the mayor election.

Moreover, the PTI has tasted defeat in the Mardan, Kohat and Nowshera tehsils. For the Mardan city mayor election, the Awami National Party’s (ANP) Himayat Ullah Mayar has defeated the PTI’s candidate to emerge the victor, as per unofficial results.

Pakistan Imran Khan KP LG elections

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

IsDB approves $252.5m for two projects

Rise in advance tax on cell phone users under consideration

Read more stories