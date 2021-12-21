ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
Over Rs28m relief provided to applicants on Ombudsman’s order

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd), a financial relief valuing Rs.28 millions has been provided to applicants of different districts in various cases. The applicants have thanked the ombudsman office for the speedy redressal of their complaints.

According to details, the salary arrears of Rs. 1,367,425 of late Shamim Bibi of the local bodies department Okara has been disbursed to applicant Saira Munawar who approached the ombudsman office for the provision of the same after the death of her mother.

In another development, Rs. 916,663 has been refunded to the legal heirs of late Muhammad Idris on the direction of the ombudsman office. Muhammad Idris, an employee of PHA Faisalabad, died during service.

In a separate development, the ombudsman office intervened to retrieve 9.18 Kanal land of Government Girls High School Bhon Kalan in Hafizabad district.

The state land valuing 15million rupees have been retrieved on the complaint of Muhammad Rafiq. Alongside, the education department has paid outstanding monthly salaries to complainant Hanifaan Bibi of Okara in compliance with the directions of the ombudsman office.

The applicant was also given financial aid worth 1.6 million rupees besides the provision of Rs.735112 as arrears of salaries.

The ombudsman office has arbitrated to ensure payment of outstanding dues worth 4,244,589 rupees to a Shakargarh based applicant Ms Zohra Parveen after the death of her education department employee spouse who died during service.

While taking action on the separate application of the widow of Muhammad Nazir, an irrigation department baildar in MB Din, Rs. 1,122,608 was provided to the applicant as financial relief by the department.

Another widow applicant received lump sum dues worth Rs.2.2 million of her husband Irfan Ali who was a contract employee of the health department in Muzaffargarh. In another development, Aisha Shafiq of Jampur tehsil of Rajanpur district was given 24,000 rupees as an educational stipend by the Punjab Social Protection Agency.

